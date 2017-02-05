Newsvine

9th Circuit Court declines to quickly reinstate travel ban -

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 6:04 AM
A judge in a lower federal court had put a temporary stop to the travel ban. Because the appeals court declined to intervene immediately, affected travelers can enter until at least until Monday. The appeals court set a schedule asking challengers to the law to file a response by roughly 3 a.m. Eastern on Monday, and the Justice Department — representing the Trump administration — to reply to that by 6 p.m.

