CBS Sets Radio Division Merger With Entercom

The surprise deal with Entercom means that CBS has scrapped plans for an IPO spinoff of its radio division, as it had been planning for months. The complex merger agreement that will leave CBS shareholders with 72% of the enlarged Entercom is said to have come together in the past few weeks. The deal marks CBS’ separation from the business that Eye founder William S. Paley used to launch the Columbia Broadcasting System in 1927. . . .

The combined company will have post-merger revenue of $1.7 billion and cash flow of nearly $500 million. According to CBS, the deal is designed to be tax-free to CBS shareholders through a complex process known as a reverse Morris trust, which begins with an offer to existing CBS Corp. shareholders to exchange their stock for shares in CBS Radio, which will eventually become the enlarged Entercom. . . .

The company will have stations in 23 of the top 25 markets including CBS’ powerhouse news and sports outlets in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.