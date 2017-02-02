US condemns Russia's 'aggressive actions' in Ukraine - AFP

A tank from the Ukrainian Forces is stationed outside a building in the flashpoint eastern town of Avdiivka on February 2, 2017 (AFP Photo/Alexey FILIPPOV)

"We do want to better our relations with Russia. However, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions," she said.

A surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine has presented the new administration of President Donald Trump with a first test of its Russia policy and Haley's comments were closely watched for signs of any shift.

The US ambassador opened her remarks stating that it was "unfortunate" that her first appearance at the council required her to "condemn the aggressive actions of Russia", describing this as a "replay" of past US statements.