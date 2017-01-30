Newsvine

USA Today sports columnist: Tom Brady must 'publicly disavow' Trump |

A USA Today sports columnist says New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady deserves "to get some tough questions" on President Trump as his team prepares for the Super Bowl. "Tom Brady no longer gets a pass on his friendship with Donald Trump," wrote Nancy Armour, a veteran sportswriter. "Not after this weekend, when the country boiled over in rage and indignation at Trump’s decision to turn America’s back on refugees."

