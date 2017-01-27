Serbia's Deadly Mix: Football, Politics and Crime

But experts and former hooligans say that tough talk hides a deeper truth that helps explain the violence: government complicity. Rather than viewing football hooligans as a threat to law and order, analysts say, government officials and security agencies use these groups of young men as political proxies, imbued with an ethos of Serbian nationalism. In return, they are left on a very long leash to carry out criminal activities.

“The politicians use the hooligan gangs for their own means, and in exchange protect them from getting in trouble,” Dobrivoje “Dan Tana” Tanasijevic, the former president of Belgrade football team Red Star, told OCCRP. . . .

During his own efforts to reduce the influence hooligans had on the sport during the 2008-2009 season, Tanasijevic says members of a Red Star supporters’ group barged into his office, trashed the room and threatened to hurt him.

The three men involved in the incident were released from jail before their court date began because “someone called a friend, who called a friend, who called a friend in government,” Tanasijevic said.