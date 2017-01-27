"The European Commission's investigation confirmed that Chinese and Taiwanese stainless steel tube and pipe butt-welding fittings had been sold in Europe at dumped prices," the EU's executive arm said in a statement.
The targeted products are used to join steel pipes and tubes, and are commonly used in industries such as food processing and shipbuilding as well as energy and construction.
EU slaps China with new steel anti-dumping duties - AFP
