Blame Monopolies for Short-Changing U.S. Workers

For decades, that balance was a roughly even -- in the U.S., labor earned about two-thirds of all income, capital about one-third. That relationship looked so stable that many economists wrote it down in their models as a law of nature. But at least since 2000 -- and possibly since the 1970s -- capital has been taking steadily more of the pie . . . .

Three main explanations had been put forth. Some economists attributed the change to globalization -- a glut of labor from China and other post-communist countries that made workers cheap and plentiful. Others claimed that capital was simply becoming cheaper, leading companies to substitute machines for human workers. And a few others attributed the change to a rise in land rents.

Now, a fourth explanation is emerging. Two new papers suggest that the rise might be due to an increase in market concentration. If industries are slowly inching toward monopoly, a few superstar companies in each sector could be squeezing profits out of the rest of the economy.

The first of these new papers is by a large, star-studded team from the U.S. and Europe -- David Autor, David Dorn, Lawrence Katz, Christina Patterson, and John Van Reenen. Titled “Concentrating on the Fall of the Labor Share,” it is short, clear and relies on relatively simple theories and general observations.