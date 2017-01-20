Richest 1% own more than the rest of us: Oxfam - AFP

The report, entitled "An Economy for the 1%", states that women are disproportionately affected by the global inequality.

"One of the other key trends behind rising inequality set out in Oxfam International's report is the falling share of national income going to workers in almost all developed and most developing countries... The majority of low paid workers around the world are women."

Although world leaders have increasingly talked about the need to tackle inequality "the gap between the richest and the rest has widened dramatically in the past 12 months," Oxfam said.

Oxfam's prediction, made ahead of last year's Davos meeting, that the richest one percent would soon own more than the rest of us, "actually came true in 2015," it added.