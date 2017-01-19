Banks put 'hard' Brexit move plans into action

The five largest U.S. banks, on the other hand, will need to apply for many new licenses and, in some cases, establish brand new entities in the EU right away.

Currently they employ around 40,000 people in London, more than in the rest of Europe combined, and rely on the EU "passporting" regime that allows them to offer services across the bloc out of their British hubs.

Since the Brexit vote U.S. banks have talked with governments and regulators in several major European cities to look at where to base certain operations.

Regulators in Frankfurt have spoken with "a significant double-digit number of banks" considering moving to the German city, including big U.S. banks, Japanese banks and other European banks, according to sources familiar with the matter.