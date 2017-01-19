Newsvine

Up to 30 feared dead in avalanche-hit hotel in central Italy - AFP

Italy's Civil Protection agency confirmed the Hotel Rigopiano had been engulfed by a two-metre (six-feet) high wall of snow and that emergency services were struggling to get ambulances and diggers to the site.

The agency said there had been around 30 guests and staff at the small ski hotel on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the first of four powerful tremors rattled the region on Wednesday morning.

Local media said specialist mountain police who had reached the hotel on skis or by helicopter had begun extracting bodies.

They were quoted as saying there were no signs of life inside the building, which was moved by some 10 metres by the force of the snow.

