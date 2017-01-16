Bird-loving vampire bats develop taste for human blood

Enrico Bernard from the Federal University of Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, and his team analysed 70 faeces samples from a colony of hairy-legged vampire bats, D. ecaudata, living in Catimbau National Park in north-east Brazil.

They found that three samples out of the 15 they managed to get DNA from had traces of blood from humans. “We were quite surprised,” says Bernard. “This species isn’t adapted to feed on the blood of mammals.” . . .

More details about how the bats bite humans will also help assess the public health risk. Bernard and his team suspect that they are entering people’s bedrooms through holes in roofs or windows, or that they target people sleeping outside in hammocks. The team is currently following up by visiting the homes of nearby residents. “We want to find out how often they are being bitten, when and how,” says Bernard.