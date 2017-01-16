Eight men own the same wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, a level of inequality which "threatens to pull our societies apart", Oxfam said on Monday ahead of the World Economic Forum opening in Davos.
The wealth of the world's poorest 3.6 billion people is the equivalent to the combined net worth of six American businessmen, one from Spain and another from Mexico.
Eight men own same as poorest half of world: Oxfam - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment