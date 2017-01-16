China to cut foreign football player numbers on pitch - AFP

Teams in the Chinese Super League will be able to field no more than three foreigners in a match when the new 2017 season begins in March, according to new rules posted on the Chinese Football Association website.

Previously four non-Chinese players were allowed, provided one was from an Asian Football Confederation country. . . .

The organisation also said it would act to rein in the "recent appearance of irrational investments and the payment of high transfer fees and salaries for domestic and foreign footballers".

The decision comes in the middle of the winter transfer window, which began January 1, and could disrupt some deals already in the works.