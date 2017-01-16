Northern Ireland faces early election amid political impasse

Britain's Northern Ireland minister is expected later on Monday to call an early election in the province, a week after the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness effectively toppled its eight-month-old devolved government. . . .

British Prime Minister Theresa May made a last-ditch attempt to persuade McGuiness' Irish nationalist Sinn Fein and Foster's pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to overcome the impasse. May stressed that political stability would give the province a stronger voice in Britain's Brexit preparations, the prime minister's spokeswoman said.

However, Sinn Fein's refusal to name a replacement for McGuiness now means May's Northern Irish minister James Brokenshire must dissolve the province's assembly from 1700 GMT. Sinn Fein has already begun picking election candidates.