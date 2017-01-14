After "candid" discussions, the two countries agreed to "manage well their maritime difference, avoid actions that complicate the situation and escalate tensions, and safeguard the peace and stability of the South China Sea", said the communique published in full by China's state news agency Xinhua.
China and Vietnam to 'manage' differences over South China Sea: communique|
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment