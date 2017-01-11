"The Kremlin does not have compromising information on Trump," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. . . .
The claims are aimed at "keeping relations (with the United States) in a state of deterioration," instead of becoming constructive, Peskov said. . . .
The Kremlin spokesman described the dossier as "pulp fiction," adding that "undoubtedly you need to react to this with a degree of humour".
Kremlin denies it has compromising info on Trump - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment