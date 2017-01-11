Kremlin denies it has compromising info on Trump - AFP

"The Kremlin does not have compromising information on Trump," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. . . .

The claims are aimed at "keeping relations (with the United States) in a state of deterioration," instead of becoming constructive, Peskov said. . . .

The Kremlin spokesman described the dossier as "pulp fiction," adding that "undoubtedly you need to react to this with a degree of humour".