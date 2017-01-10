The scoop of Hollingworth's career came to her in late August when she was a 27-year-old fledgling reporter for the Daily Telegraph.She had been a reporter at the newspaper for less than a week. . . .
Hollingworth filed the story that appeared on Tuesday, August 29, on The Daily Telegraph's front page, underneath the headline: "1,000 tanks massed on Polish border. Ten divisions reported ready for swift stroke."
She went on to write: "The German military machine is now ready for instant action."
Clare Hollingworth dies aged 105: Telegraph correspondent who broke the news of World War II passes away in Hong Kong
