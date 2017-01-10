Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7988 Comments: 70313 Since: Mar 2007

Clare Hollingworth dies aged 105: Telegraph correspondent who broke the news of World War II passes away in Hong Kong

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTelegraph
Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:50 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The scoop of Hollingworth's career came to her in late August when she was a 27-year-old fledgling reporter for the Daily Telegraph.She had been a reporter at the newspaper for less than a week.  . . .

Hollingworth filed the story that appeared on Tuesday, August 29, on The Daily Telegraph's front page, underneath the headline: "1,000 tanks massed on Polish border. Ten divisions reported ready for swift stroke." 

She went on to write: "The German military machine is now ready for instant action."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor