"I think a lot of women get a lot of the 'Go back to the kitchen' stuff," said Anna Horford, whose brother Al plays for the Boston Celtics. She is very outspoken on Twitter, which makes her a regular target for vicious attacks and even spoof accounts aimed at embarrassing her. "At this point it has become such a common occurrence that I am just super used to it," she added.
Online harassment targeting female sports fans
Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:05 AM
