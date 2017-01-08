Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 7980 Comments: 70268 Since: Mar 2007

Iran ex-president Rafsanjani dies - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sun Jan 8, 2017 12:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

He studied theology in the holy city of Qom before entering politics in 1963 after the shah's police arrested Ayatollah Khomeini.

A confidant of Khomeini, Rafsanjani was the speaker of parliament for two consecutive terms until Khomeini's death in 1989.

Rafsanjani's presidency, a breathing space after the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, was marked by reconstruction, cautious reform and repairs to Iran's relations with its Arab neighbours.

But it was also marred by human rights violations, rampant inflation and difficult relations with Europe, not least with Britain after the "death sentence", or fatwa, handed down to writer Salman Rushdie by Khomeini.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor