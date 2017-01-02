The Champions of the 401(k) Lament the Revolution They Started; The dominant vehicle for retirement savings has fallen short of its early backers' rosy expectations; longer life spans, high fees and stock-market declines

A group of human-resources executives, consultants, economists and policy experts then jumped on the tax code as a way to encourage saving. Ted Benna, a benefits consultant with the Johnson Companies, was one of the first to propose such a move, in 1980, leading some in the industry to refer to him as the father of the 401(k). . . .

Two recessions in the 2000s erased those gains and prompted second thoughts from some early 401(k) champions. Markets have since recovered, but many savers are still behind where they need to be. . . .

The downturns showed Mr. Benna of Johnson Companies that individual savers have too many opportunities to make mistakes, such as yanking money out during market downturns or selecting unsuitable investment mixes for their ages. He also notes that money managers can charge fees that eat away at savings.

“I helped open the door for Wall Street to make even more money than they were already making,” he says. “That is one thing I do regret.” Mr. Benna retired at age 49 after selling his consulting firm in 1990. He doubts “any system currently in existence” will be effectual for the majority of Americans.