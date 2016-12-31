Russia seeks UN backing for Syria truce - AFP

Russia's UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin voiced hope that the council would vote Saturday on the draft resolution -- which also endorses the planned talks in Kazakhstan -- "and adopt it unanimously".

Diplomats however said they did not see how a quick UN weekend vote could occur as the resolution needed to be "seriously studied" and hinted Russia might be hard-pressed to muster the nine votes needed for it to pass.

Washington is conspicuously absent from the new process, but Moscow has said it hoped to bring US President-elect Donald Trump's administration on board once he takes office in January.