OSCE victim of 'major' cyber attack - AFP

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Yahoo!
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:34 AM
According to French daily Le Monde, which first reported the incident, a Western intelligence agency believes that Russian hackers group APT28 was behind the attack.

This group, also known as Pawn Storm, Sofacy and Fancy Bears, is believed to be behind other high-profile cyber attacks and to be linked to Russia's security services.

The OSCE said "the way in which the attacker accessed the OSCE was identified, as have some of the external communication destinations".

