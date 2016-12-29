But Pan Pan -- whose name means "hope" in Chinese -- was a prolific father, siring many cubs over the years that have gone on to have offspring of their own.
Announcing his death, the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas called it "heart-wrenching news" and said the "hero father" had been suffering from cancer.
World's oldest male panda dies - AFP
