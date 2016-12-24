Rockettes Kick Up A Fuss About Performing At Trump Inauguration

One dancer, Phoebe Pearl, posted an Instagram message — since deleted but captured on perezhilton.com — saying that she was “embarrassed and disappointed” by the plan.

She added that her colleagues are “full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.” Although she was “speaking just for myself,” she added that many “have been performing with tears in our eyes and heavy hearts. We will not be forced!”