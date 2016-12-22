The Year Dark Patterns Won

As explained by the experience designer Harry Brignull, dark patterns are not bad design. They are, as one book on dark patterns puts it, evil design. Brignull coined the phrase a few years ago to describe products and interfaces that intentionally trick users, and in doing so, unwittingly gave us the language to talk about 2016. . . .

We’re standing at the edge of a new era in both tech and government—one that makes the old world, where "less friction" and "more engagement" was the main goal of both, look quaint. Rather than simply designing ways to engage users and make their lives easier, design is being called upon to do something much more complicated: Give users agency to understand and challenge the products they're being sold. "Modern user experience is a black box that has made it easier and easier to consume things, and harder and harder to remake them," Cliff Kuang wrote on Co.Design in the days after the election.