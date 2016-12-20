Christmas market carnage 'terrorist act' likely by asylum seeker: Merkel - AFP

"According to what we know, we have to assume this was a terrorist attack," Merkel, visibly moved and dressed in black, told reporters.

"I know it will be especially hard for us to take if it is confirmed that the person who committed this attack sought protection and asylum in Germany."

Merkel added that if it is confirmed that the suspect, who was detained after the lorry he was allegedly driving killed 12 people in a large crowd, was an asylum seeker, it would be "particularly sickening in relation to the many, many Germans who are involved every day in helping refugees".

She added it would also be repugnant "toward the many people who need our protection every day and who are working on integration in our country".